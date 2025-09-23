The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines- through the Department of Fisheries- will formally recognize Mr. Gabriel Smart for his extraordinary act of bravery- in saving the life of Mr. Kishorn Pope, a young man- who was in distress while swimming off the coast of San Souci on Sunday, September 21st, 2025.

In an official presentation taking place today- at his residence in San Souci, Minister Hon. Saboto Caesar, Parliamentary Representative for South Central Windward, and Minister of Fisheries- will present Mr. Smart with a commendation certificate.

Smart will also receive a voucher- to purchase swimming and diving equipment- to support his continued passion for the sea.

Kishorn Pope is currently in the hospital receiving treatment.

Minister Caesar praised Mr. Smart for his swift and selfless actions, noting that his courage serves as a powerful reminder of community spirit- and the value of looking out for each other.

The Government remains committed to highlighting and honouring citizens- who contribute positively to their communities- and safeguard- the lives- of others.