Lornette ‘Fyah Empress’ Nedd has been crowned the Vincy Queen of Calypso 2023.

She performed her song “Price of Neglect” which focused on children’s issues.

Nedd in a Facebook post thanked everyone who believed in her from the start and added this is only the beginning.

During an interview on the Agency for Public Information (API) she gave a shout-out to her writer Christophe Grant from Trinidad and Tobago, who Nedd says was a first-time writer for her this year.

Fya Empress has performed and won many competitions with several titles under her belt including the 2017 Vincy Calypso Monarch, the 2013 Ragga Soca Monarch and the 2012 Road March crown.

The Queen of Calypso 2023 competition was held on Saturday night at Russels Auditorium. Second place in the competition went to Nubian Empress and third to Shaunelle McKenzie.