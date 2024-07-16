The judge who has been overseeing the long-running racketeering trial against rapper, Young Thug has been removed.

The Atlanta rapper’s charges were put on hold earlier this month after lawyers for him and co-defendant Deamonte Kendrick asked for the judge to be recused over misconduct allegations.

Their lawyers accused Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville of holding an “improper” meeting on 10 June when he met privately with prosecutors and a key witness.

Glanville maintained that the meeting was proper and argued that no one gained a tactical advantage as a result but while Judge Rachel Krause did not fault him for holding the meeting, she ordered the clerk of court to assign the case to a different judge.

It will now be overseen by Judge Shukura Ingram, according to Rolling Stone.