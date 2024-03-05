British Overseas Territory, Bermuda, which is seeking full membership of the regional integration movement, CARICOM, says it is not contemplating being part of the region’s attempt to allow for the free movement of nationals across member states from March 31, this year.

Bermuda’s Premier David Burt said that it would be incorrect to conclude that full membership means freedom of movement for citizens of other member states to Bermuda.

He further stated that specific agreements, negotiations and protocols are required, and it is not something the Government of Bermuda is contemplating as he says the British Overseas Territorry is too small to have open borders.

The free movement of nationals is part of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) that allows for the free movement of goods, skills, labour and services across the Community.

The Free Movement of Skills/Labour entails the right of a CARICOM national to seek work and/or engage in gainful employment in all CARICOM member states with the exception of The Bahamas, Montserrat, and Haiti without the need to obtain a work permit.