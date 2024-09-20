A French man, Dominique, has pleaded guilty and is on trial for repeatedly drugging and raping his wife in their home.

For almost a decade, Dominique drugged his wife Gisèle – who is now 72, raped her and invited dozens of other men to join him.

Police began investigating Dominique in 2020, after three women said he tried to film up their skirts in a supermarket. Consequently, they seized electronic devices from his home which revealed thousands of videos and images of rapes and other sexual abuse. An investigation was launched and the wife, who had not known of the abuse, was made aware.

The wife requested that the trial be made public so that “everyone can hear and get an idea of the excuses given by men in such circumstances” she stated.

Dominique faces nine charges including several counts of rape with aggravating circumstances, the drugging of a victim to commit rape, and the sharing of images related to those assaults.

The trial began on September 2nd in the southern French town of Avignon, and a verdict is due on December 20th this year.