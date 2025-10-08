Freida Parton has apologized for causing concern after asking fans to pray for her sister, country music legend Dolly Parton, who recently postponed her Las Vegas concerts due to health reasons.

Freida said she did not mean to alarm anyone and explained that Dolly is only “a little under the weather.” She emphasized that her post was simply a sister asking for prayers, and thanked fans for their support and love.

Dolly’s postponed shows at Caesars Palace are now rescheduled for September 17–26, 2026, and she will also miss the November 16 Governors Awards, where she was to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.