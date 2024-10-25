Volunteers Inc., in collaboration with the National Education Trust (NET), is announcing the launch of the “2000 Visions Project.”

This initiative will provide free prescription glasses to 2,000 children and young adults across Jamaica, addressing critical vision care needs that impact academic performance and daily life for many in underserved communities.

The “2000 Visions Project” is coming at a crucial time. Vision problems affect approximately 25 percent of school-aged children and significantly hinder their academic performance.

Over 30 per cent of Jamaican families live below the poverty line, limiting access to essential resources, including healthcare. The project seeks to conduct approximately 3,000 vision screenings and over 2,500 comprehensive eye examinations. They are ultimately, benefiting over 2000 children directly improving their educational experience and overall quality of life.

In addition to improving academic engagement, this initiative will promote health equity by ensuring children receive necessary vision care services and educating communities about the importance of regular eye exams. Through these efforts, Volunteers Inc. and NET are working together to reduce the prevalence of untreated vision impairments among the target population.