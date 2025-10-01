Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has strengthened regional integration with the passage of two bills supporting the free movement of CARICOM nationals.

The Immigration Restriction (Amendment) Act and the Protocol on Contingent Rights now allow Vincentians, Barbadians, Dominicans, and Belizeans to travel, live, and work freely across these countries, with spouses and children guaranteed access to education and healthcare.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the legislation ensures people can move for work or family reasons with dignity, adding that many Vincentians are excited to explore opportunities in Barbados and other member states.