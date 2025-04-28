In a collaborative effort, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural transformation, Industry and Labour, IICA and CARDI, have successfully cultivated and harvested white potatoes in four (4) agro-ecological zones on mainland St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

On Thursday April 24th, 2025, the harvesting of a quantity of the crop at Montreal in the Marriaqua Valley took place.

Ruthvin Harper of the Research and Development Unit of the Ministry of Agriculture expressed delight in the results and IICA’s Technical Specialist Michael Dalton spoke about the way forward for the initiative.

The project aims to cultivate a skilled group of farmers dedicated to producing 5 million EC dollars’ worth of white potatoes annually for local consumption.