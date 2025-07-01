Over the weekend, a total of 14 vehicular accidents were reported to the police.

This was reported by Sergeant King, who was at the time speaking on WEFM’s Traffic Talk Programme yesterday morning.

He noted that this was considered to be a high percentage of accidents.

“Now in relation now to the amount of accidents we had reported to the police for the weekend period, we had a total of 14 accidents reported to the police and this is a high percentage of accidents. Eight of those accidents were within the Kingstown District.”

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is encouraging persons to desist from driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The authorities are also urging persons to have a designated driver when out for the carnival season.