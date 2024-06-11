A 55-year-old man has been apprehended by Chinese authorities following an incident where four American university tutors were stabbed at a public park.

The attack, targeting foreigners, occurred in the northern province of Jilin, leaving the Iowa Cornell College instructors hospitalized.

According to a statement from the college, the tutors sustained injuries during a daytime outing to the park, marking a rare and distressing event.

China’s foreign ministry has assured that none of the wounded individuals are in critical condition.

Police investigations reveal that the assailant initiated a confrontation with one of the Americans before resorting to violence. Subsequently, he proceeded to injure three other US citizens along with a Chinese tourist who intervened to aid the victims.

The group of instructors had been on a visit to a local temple when they were unexpectedly attacked by the knife-wielding assailant.