The SVG Grammar School, West St. George Secondary School, Troumaca Ontario Secondary School, and Bequia Community High School have reached the semifinals of the 2024 Inter-Secondary Schools Championships.

In the quarterfinals, SVG Grammar defeated West St. George, with key victories from Lamont Gregg, Terrance Ashton, and Macahlie Hazelwood.

Troumaca Ontario also won against Bequia, with standout performances from Zayden Cyrus and Olijah Corke.

The semifinals, scheduled for November 19, 2024, will feature SVG Grammar School against Bequia Community High and Troumaca Ontario against West St. George.

The matches will begin at 10:00 AM, alongside the Open Singles competition.