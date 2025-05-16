Four members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force have successfully completed the Range Management Qualification Level 3 CVQ Course with the Regional Security System (RSS), earning regional recognition for their achievement.

Sub-Lieutenant Alvis Daniel, Petty Officer 855 Christopher Melville, Corporal 551 Mohammed Lavia, and Corporal 279 Jevan Bascombe were saluted by the Force for their dedication and commitment to professional development.

In a social media post, the RSVG Police Force praised the officers, saying, “We’re proud to see our own sharpening their skills and standing tall among the region’s finest.”