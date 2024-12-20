Four men from the Glen community were arrested late Wednesday night, December 18, after a joint operation by the Glen Mobile Unit led to the discovery of illegal firearms and ammunition.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., officers intercepted a silver motor vehicle in the Glen Hill area, where a search revealed a black Taurus 9mm pistol and a quantity of 9mm ammunition. The men inside the vehicle, identified as Altha James (19), a porter; Javid Grant (20), a bag boy; Kamal Ballantyne (23), a mechanic; and Vashon Thomas (20), an electrician, were immediately arrested and taken to the Calliaqua Police Station for further questioning.

Following the arrests, police executed search warrants at the suspects’ homes. These searches uncovered an AR-15 rifle, a prohibited weapon, and a substantial amount of 5.56mm NATO ammunition at one of the residences. Investigations into these findings are ongoing.

The four men have been formally charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition related to the 9mm pistol and ammunition discovered during the vehicle search.