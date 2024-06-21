Police in Jamaica have stepped up their search for gunmen who shot and injured four people in Clarendon.

The attack took place in the community of Slim Lane, in Curatoe Hill.

Reports are that a group of persons were gathered at a shop when a white Nissan Tiida motorcar, with several men aboard, drove up.

Two armed men alighted the vehicle and began firing on the group. The men then fled the area.

Four people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to hospital for treatment.

One of them is said to be in serious condition.