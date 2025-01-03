A man from Fountain has succumbed to injuries, after being dropped off at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital last Thursday evening with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police investigations revealed that 41 year-old Andrew Williams sustained two gunshot wounds to the right side of his torso and was immediately rushed to the Hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

Police received reports of the incident and responded promptly to the scene, processing the scene and collecting several exhibits to assist with the investigation.

Police say a suspect is currently in custody and is assisting with inquiries.