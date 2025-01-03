The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is investigating the discovery of a decomposed body in Glamorgan on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. The body was identified as 66-year-old farmer, St. Elmore John, of Belmont. Relatives found Mr. John’s remains after he was last seen alive on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

While the cause of death is yet to be determined, the police have stated that there is no suspicion of foul play. A postmortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact circumstances of his passing.

The Police Force extended condolences to Mr. John’s family and loved ones and urges anyone with information to come forward.