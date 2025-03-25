Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has received a five-year prison sentence for attempted murder.

Velasquez, 42, pleaded no contest to attempted murder, felony assault and other related gun charges last August in California following a shooting he committed in 2022.

The American shot at a vehicle carrying three people, including 46-year-old Harry Goularte, injuring another man in the truck in the arm and torso.

Goularte was the intended victim.

Velasquez has been on house arrest since November and received 1,283 days of time served, reducing his sentence.