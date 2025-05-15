Former South Africa international, Cornal Hendricks, has died at the age of 37 after suffering a heart attack.

Hendricks died on Wednesday.

He made his Test debut (day-bu) for the Springboks (Spring-box) against Wales in 2014, having also played sevens for his country.

Hendricks was forced into retirement from professional rugby 10 years ago after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

However, after receiving a second medical opinion, he returned to action in 2019.

In total, he played 233 first-class matches in a career that spanned 17 years.