Liam Payne, a former member of the boyband One Direction, has died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to local police.

Payne, who was 31, leaves behind his seven-year-old son, Bear.

Police said they discovered Payne’s body after emergency services responded to a call from staff at a hotel wh﻿ere the pop star was staying in the city’s trendy Palermo neighborhood.

Payne rocketed to global stardom as part of One Direction, the massively popular boyband that was created on the British version of the X Factor in 2010.

The group, which included members Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, announced an “indefinite hiatus” in 2016.