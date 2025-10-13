Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar has expressed profound sorrow over the death of Selmon Walters, former parliamentary representative and government minister, in a heartfelt tribute posted to Facebook.

Walters served as Member of Parliament for South Central Windward under the Unity Labour Party. He also held multiple ministerial portfolios, including Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries beginning April 2001, and later Minister of Social Development, Cooperatives, the Family, Gender and Ecclesiastical Affairs, among others.

In his message, Minister Caesar lauded Walters as “a man of compassion, humility, and strength,” and praised his dedication to the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, particularly his vision for revitalizing the arrowroot industry.

“I thought of Selmon as a tower of strength,” Caesar wrote, offering prayers for Walters’ family and loved ones, “May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Walters was also appointed as Consul General in New York, taking office in February 2011, following his service in government.

He is remembered for his long record of public service, agricultural advocacy, and community development.