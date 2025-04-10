Former FIA chief executive, Natalie Robyn, says motorsport’s governing body has “serious ongoing structural challenges”.

It is the first time Robyn has spoken publicly since leaving the organization in May 2024, after just 18 months in the role.

At the time, the FIA said that Robyn had left “by mutual agreement to pursue opportunities outside of the FIA”.

In fact, Robyn was forced to resign following disagreements with FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem. (Sol-lay-um)

She was commenting in the wake of the resignation of FIA deputy president of sport, Robert Reid. (Read)