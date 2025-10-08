Several schools and sports organizations will benefit from a donation of 9,000 soccer shorts and Pickleball equipment, valued at about 90,000 Canadian dollars.

The items were handed over by former Consul General to Canada, Fitzgerald Huggins, to Minister of Sport Dr. Orando Brewster and Minister of Education Curtis King during a ceremony at the decommissioned E.T. Joshua Airport.

Huggins said the equipment was sourced through partnerships in Canada to support youth and sports development. Minister Brewster noted that the donation comes as schools prepare for national competitions and will also help introduce Pickleball to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister King thanked Huggins, saying the donation will greatly assist schools and communities in promoting sports.