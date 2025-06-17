As part of its second anniversary celebrations, the Former Coastguard Members Association (FCMA) made a generous financial donation on Monday, June 16th, 2025, to support feeding programs run by three local organizations.

The recipients of the donations were the Salvation Army, KingstownRoman Catholic Church, and Belair New Testament Church.

The contributions were made possible through a donation from Ms. Kim Dorsette, a Vincentian residing in the United States, who continues to support charitable causes in her homeland.

The FCMA was officially formed on June 13th, 2023, with the mission of promoting social engagement among its members, providing assistance where possible, and supporting the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coastguard and the wider community.

The Association currently has 50 members, all committed to community service and the values of camaraderie, support, and national contribution.