On Tuesday, October 7th, 2025, the Former Coast Guard Members Association (FCMA) took an impactful step by donating essential items to the Lewis Punnett Home in Kingstown.

The items included protective underwear, hygiene wipes, first-aid supplies, and personal hygiene items (toiletries).

This comes just under six months after they donated financial aid to five community feeding programmes across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Lewis Punnett Home currently houses fifty-five elderly residents, both male and female.

Additionally, the Association distributed twelve care bags and similar items directly to elderly persons in the community.

The items were handed over to Sister Luan Small, Departmental Manager, and Sister Jameil Bartholomew, Ward Manager.

Established in June 2023, the FCMA is comprised of past members of the SVG Coast Guard Service who reside locally and abroad, and actively contribute to the Association’s charitable work.