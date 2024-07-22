Former Premier of the British Virgin Islands, Andrew Fahie has denied accusations of playing a significant role in a drug conspiracy following his conviction.

Found guilty in February 2024 of charges including conspiracy to import cocaine and money laundering, Fahie’s legal team recently responded to objections regarding his sentencing.

The prosecution asserted that Fahie led a criminal operation involving multiple participants, warranting harsher sentencing. However, Fahie’s lawyers argued that trial evidence contradicts this, suggesting undercover agents and informants orchestrated the scheme to entrap him. They emphasized Fahie’s actions were influenced by others, not indicative of leadership in the conspiracy. They dismissed claims of him recruiting participants or controlling key figures, citing lack of evidence and context in the prosecution’s narrative.

53-year-old Fahie, faces potential life imprisonment and a hefty fine, but his defense seeks a ten-year jail term, contesting enhancements alleging abuse of trust and leadership as duplicative. His conviction follows a case involving the BVI Ports Authority managing director, Oleanvine Pickering Maynard, who pleaded guilty and received a nine-year sentence.