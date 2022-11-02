The British Virgin Islands Former Education Minister Myron Walwyn was Tuesday charged with breach of trust by a public officer, in connection with an unfinished wall construction project at a high school that was investigated because of budget overruns and contract splitting.

However, he immediately denied any wrongdoing, saying that the charge brought against him is “manifestly unjust”.

“This is a charge that I will vigorously defend as it does not enjoy the benefit of the facts,” Walwyn said in a statement.

“Even considering my skepticism regarding the application of the law in this matter; I do, however, have the utmost confidence in our judicial system, one that I have had the privilege to be associated with for the past 16 years as an attorney, to render a fair and just decision on this matter.”

Walwyn acknowledged that there were procedural issues with the Elmore Stoutt High School (ESHS) perimeter wall project, which was the subject of a police investigation in 2019 and a Commission of Inquiry in 2021, but contended that no government project has ever been faultlessly managed.