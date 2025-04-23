Former Australia batter Keith Stack-pole has died at the age of 84.

The right-handed opener from Victoria played 43 Tests between 1966 and 1974, scoring 2,807 runs at an average of 37.42, including seven centuries.

Stack-pole also played in the first ever one-day international, against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1971.

He went on to be the top scorer in the 1972 Ashes series, where he was Ian Chappell’s vice-captain, and later became a television and radio commentator.

He was also one of the five Wisden cricketers of the year in 1973, and was awarded the MBE in 1974 for services to cricket.