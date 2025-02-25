Vaughan Henderson and Andre Williams, also known as Andre Mills, were arrested and charged for serious criminal offenses related to financial misconduct and obstruction of justice in St. Kitts and Nevis.

According to Loop News, the two men are facing multiple charges of money laundering and perverting the course of justice.

Henderson, a resident of Saddler’s Village, a former Assistant Commissioner of Police and now an attorney, was charged with six counts of money laundering and two counts of perverting the course of justice.

Williams, a resident of Newton Ground, faces four counts of money laundering and two charges for perverting the course of justice.

On February 21st following an extensive investigation by law enforcement officials, both men were arrested and charged at the White Collar Crime Unit’s office.