The Forestry Services of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the Ministry of Agriculture is appealing to the public to refrain from capturing and disrupting wildlife species such as the Iguana (Green Iguana and Pink Rhino Iguana), Armadillo (tattoo), Agouti and Opossum (manicou), in the current closed season.

Bradford Latham, Forestry Supervisor responsible for Forest and Wildlife Protection, shared that these partially protected wildlife species have been affected by recent environmental events such as the La Soufriere Volcanic Eruptions and Hurricane Beryl.

Latham noted that these animals are distressed and they are dispersing into areas out of their natural habitat.

In these cases, Latham emphasized that members of the public should not interfere with them, as it is important to allow these animals to re-populate and sustain their species.

Also, with warmer temperatures, reptiles are more likely to be seen crossing roads, while mammals may venture out in search of food.

Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution and be on the lookout for these animals to ensure their safety.

The opening season for the Iguana, Armadillo, Agouti and Opossum is October 1st – December 31st.

The Forestry Services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines continue to promote the protection and conservation of these wildlife species.