Forestry Officers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have successfully completed intensive training in Dendrology.

On the final day at the Vermont Nature Trail, officers put their new skills into action, identifying key species, refining audit techniques, and enhancing conservation strategies.

This hands-on experience marks a significant step towards preserving biodiversity, and safeguarding St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ natural heritage.

As part of the Ridge to Reef Project, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the SVG Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Transformation, Forestry & Fisheries spearheaded this vital initiative to strengthen forest ecosystem management.