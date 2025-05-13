On March 21st and April 4th, 2025, thirty-eight (38) Forestry Officers from the Forestry Services of St. Vincent and the Grenadines benefited from a Dendrology training conducted by SPAZIO.VC under the Global Environment Facility (GEF) – United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Ridge to Reef Project.

Phase one of the training exercise consisted of an introductory course at the Forestry Services Conference Room facilitated by Environmental Consultant, Mr. Amos Glasgow.

The theoretical component of the training opened with welcoming remarks by SPAZIO.VC’s Director Cornelius Richards, Senior Forestry Supervisor, Casmos McLeod and UNDP’s Project Coordinator, Makini Barrow.

To mark the second phase of the training, which took place on Wednesday May 7th, 2025, Mr. Glasgow led the participants on a practical field tour of the Vermont Nature Trail.

Participants received further instructions in scientific classification systems and various methods of identifying trees.

The project’s primary goal is to preserve Caribbean ecosystems and sustain livelihoods by improving water resources management, land management and forest management practices.