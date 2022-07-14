The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Forestry Department has increased its vigilance in an effort to protect two endemic species from poaching and illegal trade.

According to acting Forestry Supervisor Bradford Latham, the Pink Rhino iguana and the Union Island Gecko found mainly in the Grenadines are being poached and hunted.

Endemic species are protected under law and Latham said legislation is being revisited to increase penalties for offenders.

Latham also indicated that the Forestry Department is working closely with the Tobago Cays Marine Park and an NGO, called the Union Island Environmental Alliance to monitor what is happening within wildlife reserves.