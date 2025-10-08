The Forestry Division within the Ministry of Agriculture is reminding hunters of their responsibilities- during this open season.

Forestry Supervisor with responsibility for Law and Compliance, Bradford Latham, explains that the Opossum (Manicou), Iguana, Agouti, and Armadillo (Tattoo)- are some of the species that are being hunted.

He also noted that birds, namely the Ramier Pigeon and the Dove are being hunted, with the Chicken Hawk- strictly prohibited for hunters.

Latham used the opportunity to call on hunters to desist from using fires, air rifles and ‘jegging’- as these are injurious methods.

He stressed that the use of fire, in particular, destroys vegetation, habitat, and creatures within the ecosystem. Anyone in contravention of this can be fined up to $750.

Latham also noted that Hunters should release pregnant females and/or those with young off-springs- or those species that are very young. The hunting season, officially began on October 1st– and ends on January 31st, 2026.

Latham adds that people with wild meat within their possession after that date- should consume or discard such within three (3) days after the fact.

The Forestry Supervisor is also reminding the public that the Kings Hill Forest Reserve- is strictly off limits to hunters or members of the public. He stated that persons caught traversing the area- and/or hunting during the closed season will be fined up to $2000.