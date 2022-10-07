The 6 finalists in the Lions Club St. Vincent South/Flow Secondary Schools’ Public Speaking competition have been named.

The finalists are Kondolesha Browne representing the Georgetown Secondary School; Fayth English of the St. Vincent Girls High School; Derissa James of the Union Island Secondary School; Oscar Browne of the St. Martin’s Secondary School; Elrose Millington of the Thomas Saunders Secondary School and Andre Bowman of the Mountain View Adventist Academy.

The top 6 speakers were selected from a pool of 9 participants who participated in the zonal preliminaries from October 4th – 6th.

The final is slated for Tuesday October 25th at the Methodist Church Hall at 7 and students will speak on the topic, “Governance systems around the world were challenged in response to the covid 19 pandemic. Many governments bundled the economic, health and civil liberties response”.