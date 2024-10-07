Floridians are preparing for the largest evacuation effort in years as Hurricane Milton approaches the Gulf Coast, following the devastation of Storm Helene. Milton, now a Category 4 hurricane with wind speeds of 150 mph, is expected to make landfall near Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

This comes just ten days after Helene caused at least 225 deaths, including 14 in Florida, with many still missing.

The National Hurricane Center warns of damaging winds, torrential rain, and significant storm surges, with rainfall totals potentially reaching 15 inches and surges of 5-10 feet in coastal areas.

Residents began preparations over the weekend, filling sandbags and waiting in long lines for fuel.

State officials, including Governor Ron DeSantis, have issued emergency warnings for 51 counties and urged residents to have a preparedness plan, as both mandatory and voluntary evacuations are anticipated.

DeSantis emphasized the potential for major impacts, especially in Pinellas County, which was heavily affected by Helene.