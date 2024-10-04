Flash floods and landslides, caused by heavy rain in central Bosnia-Herzegovina have left at least 14 people dead.

The disasters also caused destruction to landscape and property, with towns and villages cut off after bridges were destroyed and reports in some places of homes being almost submerged.

Additionally, dozens of people have been reported missing and a state of emergency has been declared.

Much of Central Europe was hit by floods last month, with some of the worst devastation in Poland, the Czech Republic and Romania.

Scientists from the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group said one four-day period had been the rainiest ever recorded in the region. They said the floods had been made much worse by climate change.

Europe is the fastest-warming continent. The last five years were on average around 2.3C warmer than the second half of the 19th Century, according to the Copernicus climate service.