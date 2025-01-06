Warnings for snow, ice and rain are in place across parts of the UK, with areas in southern England being warned of flooding due to rain and melting snow caused by milder temperatures.

BBC Reports that more than 100 flood warnings have been issued for parts of the south of England and more than 260 flood alerts are in place in parts of England and Wales.

The Environment Agency said it is monitoring swollen rivers around the UK, with some close to bursting their banks.

This comes after snow and freezing rain swept across parts of the UK over the weekend, bringing cancellations and delays across the transport network.