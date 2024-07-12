Cloudy skies, frequent pockets of moderate showers, possibly heavy at times, and breezy conditions with isolated thunderstorms are forecast to continue across St. Vincent and the Grenadines due to the passage of a tropical wave.

Rainfall accumulations of approximately 2 inches with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas are possible during the next 24 hours.

According to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services, due to the already saturated nature of the soils, any additional rainfall could lead to flash flooding and land slippage.

As a result, the advisory for a low risk of flooding has been upgraded to a flash flood watch for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until 6:00 pm, Friday 12th July 2024, with further review.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

The Met Services states that a Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period. This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.