The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring five tropical disturbances across the Atlantic as hurricane season intensifies.

In the Northwest Gulf of Mexico, a broad low-pressure area is generating showers and thunderstorms, but unfavorable winds are expected to limit its development.

The northern Gulf Coast may still experience heavy rainfall, though formation chances are low at 10%.

Off the coast of North Carolina, another low-pressure system is becoming more organized but is expected to lose development potential as it moves into cooler waters by early Saturday. Its formation chances are 30%.

In the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, a low-pressure trough has minimal activity, with a slight chance of development early next week.

A tropical wave in the northwestern Caribbean Sea is causing disorganized storms, with possible development in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

Formation chances are 20%. Another tropical wave near the Leeward Islands is being hindered by upper-level winds, though conditions may improve for slow development next week, with a 10% chance of formation.