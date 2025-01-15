Five talented women from across the Eastern Caribbean will compete for the coveted title of Miss OECS 2025 under the theme “Elysian Elegance and Empowerment”.

The contestants for this year’s pageant are ,Shania Samuel Miss Antigua, Kyanna Dyer Miss Dominica, Mauricia Barzey Miss Montserrat, Timiqua B. Deterville Miss St Lucia and, Lisha Beache Miss St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The committee describes the pageant as a celebration of Caribbean womanhood, highlighting the qualities that define the region’s women. Through the competition, contestants will have the opportunity to represent their countries, boost their confidence, and promote their cultures on a regional stage.

The pageant will feature six segments: a promotional video, creative national wear, a speech, a talent performance, swimwear, and evening wear.

The Miss OECS Queen Pageant is set for 8:00pm on January 31st at Carnival City, Dominica.