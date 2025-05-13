Five players involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been named in England’s squad for the one-day international (ODI) series against West Indies later this month.

Following the rescheduling of the IPL, the final will now be played on June 3rd, 2025, the same day as the third and concluding ODI against the Windies.

Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer and Will Jacks are all in a 16-man ODI squad that includes a recall for spinner Tom Hartley and fit-again pace bowler Brydon Carse.