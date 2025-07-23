Five health professionals from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) were formally welcomed at a reception in their honour, on July 18th, 2025, marking the start of an eight week Observership Placement at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, in the United Kingdom.
This opportunity is part of a long-standing partnership between NHS England, West Yorkshire ICB, and the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, built on three pillars: clinical fellowships, observerships, and knowledge exchange.
The 2025 Observership includes:
• Dr. Shonieka Cain – Medical Doctor
• Ms. Latasha Lewis – Registered Nurse
• Ms. Sheroline Primus – Registered Nurse
• Ms. Nazinga Quashie – Housekeeper and
• Ms. Patricia John – Female Attendant
Commending the group, His Excellency Cenio Lewis, High Commissioner for SVG, noted the programme’s inclusion of a House-keeper and an attendant, as these are critical roles in health care.
The initiative reflects the enduring partnership between the United Kingdom and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and underscores a shared commitment to capacity building and healthcare excellence.