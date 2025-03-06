On Tuesday March 4th, 2025, fishermen from the Leeward side of the island provided an update on the training and equipment they received through the UBEC-CERC Food Insecurity Project.

These fishermen received boat canopies that have significantly enhanced their productivity. Under the UBEC-CERC Food Insecurity Project, the fishers also received trainings in Boat Captaincy, Seafood Handling and Processing, Safety at Sea, and the proper usage of fishing gear.

They received grab bags containing essential safety equipment, including a compass, VHF radio, first aid supplies, life jackets, and an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB), among other items. Additionally, a series of Sustainable Fishing workshops were held throughout the country.

The fishermen indicated that the UBEC-CERC Food Insecurity Project has positively impacted their livelihoods by providing valuable resources aimed at strengthening and sustaining the Fisheries Sector in SVG. They also acknowledged that the training sessions improved their expertise and expanded their knowledge.

Additionally, six submerged Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs) were deployed in January 2025, to further support fishermen and the fishing industry in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project seeks to enhance food and nutrition security by increasing the production and productivity of chosen commodities, particularly among business-oriented small farmers and fishers.