Oran Compton, a 22-year-old fisherman from Paget Farm, Bequia, has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm. The incident occurred on September 5, 2024, when Compton allegedly struck a 23-year-old chef from the same area with an unknown object. Compton was arrested on September 19, 2024, and appeared before the Bequia Magistrate Court on September 20, where he pleaded guilty. He was placed on a one-year bond, with the condition of paying a $1,000 ECC fine or serving six months in prison if he defaults.

