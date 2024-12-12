The UBEC CERC Food Insecurity Project has taken a significant step toward bolstering food security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines with the delivery of two refrigerated trucks to the Fisheries Division of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Chief Fisheries Officer Jennifer Cruikshank-Howard highlighted the trucks’ role in enhancing the Division’s efficiency in delivering fresh, high-quality fish while maintaining stringent food safety standards locally, regionally, and internationally.

Cylena Andrews, Fisheries Officer in charge of Quality Assurance, emphasized the benefits of the new vehicles in expanding the Kingstown Fish Market’s reach. “These trucks will enable us to meet the demands for fish in remote areas on the mainland and across the Grenadines,” she said.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen food security and ensure the sustainable supply of quality fish to communities and markets, addressing a critical need for improved food distribution infrastructure.