Minister of Finance, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves said the Government remains committed to developing the Fisheries sector in the country.

Addressing the 2025 Fisherman’s Day celebration, Minister Gonsalves said this commitment is demonstrated through a further 1.8 million dollars, to be distributed over the next two weeks, to fisherfolk impacted by Huricane Beryl.

The Finance Minister added that with another 2.5 million dollar investment through the World Bank, for the purchase of Fish Aggregating Devices (FADS), which have been deployed throughout the waters of the country, fisherfolk continue to see real, tangible benefits.

He said the goal is to go beyond sub-sis-tence fishing, and to encourage every Fisherman to embrace commercial fishing, because that is the future of fishing in SVG.

Minister Gonsalves also encouraged Vincentians to support and buy local in order to maintain food security.

He noted that imported food will soon become more expensive, especially with recent tariffs imposed by the US administration.

The Finance Minister also stressed that the best way for us to protect ourselves against the challenges of the global environment, is to grow and produce our own.