The Regional Health Agency (ARS Guadeloupe) has reported the first human case of West Nile virus infection in the region.

A man was infected by mosquito bites during his stay in Guadeloupe and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

West Nile virus, now the second most widespread flavivirus after dengue, was identified in horses in Guadeloupe as early as 2002, prompting the establishment of epidemiological surveillance. Recently, the virus was detected in two horses on June 28. It is primarily transmitted to humans through mosquito bites, although it can also be spread through blood transfusions and organ transplants.

While 80% of infections are asymptomatic, 20% can present flu-like symptoms, and severe neurological infections can occur in vulnerable individuals.

In light of this first case, ARS emphasizes the importance of protective measures to prevent further infections, such as eliminating stagnant water, using mosquito repellents, and avoiding exposure in areas where mosquitoes thrive.

Health authorities are also implementing special precautions regarding blood donations due to the potential seriousness of the disease for transplant recipients.