A major milestone in healthcare access was marked today as the St. Vincent Planned Parenthood Association (SVPPA), in partnership with the Carolina Foundation (CLF), Liberty Caribbean Foundation, and the Ministry of Health, launched this country’s first solar-powered mobile clinic.

The mobile clinic, designed to reach remote and underserved communities including the Grenadines is equipped with solar power, high-speed digital connectivity, and vital health services such as HIV testing, counseling, and general screenings.

According to a report by the Agency for Public Information (API), Minister of Health, Wellness, and the Environment, Hon. Jimmy Prince said this initiative demonstrates how strong partnerships between government, nonprofits, and the private sector can reshape healthcare access in the Caribbean making it more inclusive, sustainable, and community-driven.

He added that initiatives like these support the government’s thrust in expanding community-based healthcare access.

President of St. Vincent Planned Parenthood Association, Elvis James, described the clinic as “a movement” grounded in dignity and health justice, bringing services directly to those most in need.

James expressed gratitude to the partners who believed in the vision and made it possible.

President of Liberty Caribbean Foundation, Rhys Campbell, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that digital connectivity is now essential for healthcare delivery. He also announced a US$50,000 grant to help schools in St. Vincent recover from Hurricane Beryl, supporting digital learning infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Head of Programs at the Carolina Foundation, Amina Doherty called the clinic “climate-resilient and people-centered,” and praised its long-term focus on recovery and resilience following the 2021 volcanic eruption.