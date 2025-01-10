On Thursday afternoon, a fire evacuation alert in the form of a text was sent in error to millions of people in Los Angeles.

BBC reports that the text was mistakenly sent to every cell phone in the county, home to about 10 million people, warning them the blaze was close and they should prepare to evacuate.

Residents report it came as another jolt as they were already on edge with the number of fires erupting across the Los Angeles region, traumatizing millions of people who feel that after four days there’s no end in sight.

Many were relieved when a later text was sent to correct the alert. It informed them to disregard the warning.

The death toll from the wildfires has continued to climb with at least 10 people confirmed dead and the number is expected to grow.